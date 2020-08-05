Welch
PATRICK WELCH
06/17/1959 - 07/30/2020
Patrick Passed on July 30, 2020 surrounded by his family from complications associated with cancer. Patrick was born one of four brother and two sisters to Edward and Zella Welch. He is preceded in passing by his two sisters, Constance and Carolyn, his eldest brother Edward, and his parents. He is survived by his bride of 39 years, Terry Welch, his two children Rebecca and Joseph along with his finance, Crystal, her three children Trinity, Ethan, Kaylee, and his granddaughter Luna who was the light of his life. He was also survived by his brothers Greg of Colorado and Stephen of Texas. He will also be missed by Mike Oliveria, who was like a son.
Patrick graduated from Coronado High School and spent the majority of his career in Telecommunications; having worked with Comcast for 28 years. He began as an installer and worked his way into management. He loved to volunteer and was always a part of Comcast Cares. Every Christmas he would dress as Santa donning his homemade Santa suite visiting neighbors.
Patrick was blessed with the ability to work with his hands. He could take a blank piece of wood and turn it into a masterpiece. He would often make his own outfit for the Renaissance festival out of leather and iron. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to take his granddaughter camping. Always ready with a joke, there wasn't a room he did not light up upon entering. Anyone who knew Patrick knew they had a friend who would do anything he could to assist them.
A private celebration of life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 1830 S Corona Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in Patrick's name.