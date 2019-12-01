York
PATSY ANN YORK
April 3, 1933 November 29, 2019
Patsy Ann York, 86, passed into the arms of her loving Savior on November 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO.
Patsy Ann York was born April 3, 1933 in La Junta, Colorado the daughter of Clifford and Elizabeth Gulliford. They later moved to Cotopaxi, Colorado where she attended and graduated from Cotopaxi High School.
In 1954 she married Tim R. York on November 21.
Patsy's first job was with an Abstract Office in Canon City, CO. She went on to begin her very successful banking career retiring as a Vice President and Trust Officer of Borel Bank and Trust in San Mateo, CA. Upon retiring moved back to Colorado Springs, CO in 1992.
She is survived her by her loving husband of 65 years, along with sister Winona Lou Hearst of Pueblo, CO, brother Conrad (Sharon) Gulliford of Mineral Wells, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service is planned for family at a later date.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Pikes Peak Hospice for their loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Get Set Children Ministry located at First Presbyterian Church 219 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 in memory of Patsy Ann York.
Online condolences may be offered at www.swan-law.com
