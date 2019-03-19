Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Harvey. View Sign



PAUL A. HARVEY March 12, 2019

A. Paul Harvey, age 63, of West Jefferson and formerly of Hilliard, went to be with Christ Jesus March 12, 2019 in Florida after a long defiant fight against cancer.

Born in Louisiana, Paul grew up in Colorado to become an avid outdoorsman who loved the solitude he found in nature. He found joy and happiness working on his cabin and farm in Morgan County better known as "The Copperhead".

He was also proud of his work maintaining the beautiful estate of Dr. Rob and Shannon Crane in Dublin, Ohio. He spent much of his years learning and applying his expertise in golf course management as superintendent at Oakhurst Country Club, Grove City Country Club, and most importantly, The ELM Country Club, where he hosted the infamous annual UJ Memorial Golf Tournament. Preceded in death by his father, John Maxwell Harvey, and mother, Betty Ann Harvey. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Sherida (Murray) Harvey, siblings Randy (Jerrie) Harvey, Denver, Colorado; Mike (Debbie) Harvey, Grand Junction, Colorado; Mark Harvey, Durango, Colorado, nephews, Blane, Blake, Kevin, Bryan, Nicholas, Lance, and Mason Harvey; Zack & Joel Murray; nieces, Krista Harvey & Courtney Murray, and many friends.

Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where a celebration of life service will be held 11 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 with Pastor Dennis George officiating. Family will also receive friends 1 hour prior to the time of service. Inurnment Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City, OH. A reception beginning at 2pm will follow at the home of Dr. Rob and Shannon Crane, 5600 Dublin Rd., Dublin, Ohio. Park on Hertford Road or an easier option would be to Uber/Lyft to the reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L. Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036 or online at www.tiddfuneralservice.com





