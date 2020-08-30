West
PAUL D. WEST
April 15, 1932
August 26, 2020
Paul West was a quiet man who got satisfaction from green pastures, cattle, farming, and later the Denver Broncos and other Colorado sports teams. In his later years, he always had a good clean joke at the ready.
Paul was born near Yoder, CO to parents W.B. and Ruth West. He attended Corona Elementary near Yoder, CO, and Alta Vista High School in Calhan.
He moved to Colorado Springs in 1953 where he met his future wife Vanita Jean Goodwin. They were married on Dec. 20, 1954, at First Assembly of God in Colorado Springs, CO.
He served in the Army during the Korean conflict.
Paul West was owner of West Turf Farms in Fountain, CO for 30 years.
He served as a deacon at First Assembly of God of Colorado Springs.
Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vanita, his children, Steve West of Lincoln, NE; Cindy Combs of Colorado Springs, CO; and Bryan (Mark) West of Fort Myers, FL.
Paul has 6 grandsons and 6 great-grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his siblings Naomi Eastman of Colorado Springs, CO; Esther Pittock of Parker, CO; a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by siblings Eleanor Perry, Irene Kunau, Leland West, Dale West, Delbert West, and Keith West.
A Memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Paul West's honor to Compassus Living Foundation, 5475 Tech Center Drive Suite 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80919, or you can donate online at https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-
and-donations.