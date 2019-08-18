Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lieutenant Colonel Paul D. Zdeb. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Peter Catholic Church 55 N. Jefferson Street Monument , CO View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 1:00 PM USAFA Falcon Club Send Flowers Obituary

Zdeb

LIEUTENANT COLONEL PAUL D. ZDEB

April 8, 1932

August 8, 2019

Lieutenant Colonel Paul D. Zdeb, 87, passed away last week on August 8, 2019 at the Parkmoor Village Health Care Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Paul lived a full life but finally lost his battle with heart disease and complications due to Parkinson's disease. Paul was a brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, officer, associate, and friend.

Born April 8, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, Paul was the son of Bernice and Paul Zdeb Sr. He married his first wife Betty June Kralik in 1954. They had three sons, Keith, Mark, and Scott (Peggy). Paul and Betty were married for 48 years before Betty passed away in May 2002. He then remarried and leaves behind his current wife Nancy Jane Cooke-Zdeb, four step children, James, Kenneth (Sharon), Michael (Janet), and Theresa. In addition, he had five grand children, Daniel (Sarah), Zachry, Matthew (Jennifer), Jennifer, and Brady, along with four step grand children, David, Tim, Alexandra, and Lachen, as well as 6 great-grand children. Also, Paul's younger brother Richard (Sandy) passed away earlier this year.

He graduated from Northwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan and continued his study receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wayne State University and a Master's of Business Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma. After graduating from Wayne State, he accepted a commission in the United States Air Force and was the recipient of numerous honors and decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross and

His second career was a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch and later as the manager of a local stockbrokerage office for Quick & Reilly. He loved helping people as a financial planner and in making their retirement dreams a reality. Paul was involved with the community and also worked with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Paul and his wife were able travel extensively and visited 6 of the 7 continents as well as some of the most remote places of the globe. From safaris to cruises visiting sites such as the rain forests of South America and the Great Wall of China. From Polynesian Islands to the glaciers of Alaska, from New Zealand to Australia to the Galapagos, and much, much more. When not traveling, Paul enjoyed golfing and singing karaoke.

Arrangements are as follows:

A funeral Mass will be held at St Peter Catholic Church, 55 N. Jefferson Street in Monument, CO at 11AM on Tuesday, Aug 20th. A celebration of life reception will follow at 1:00PM at the USAFA Falcon Club.

The Zdeb family is asking those interested to consider a donation in lieu of flowers to be sent in Paul's name to:

St Peter Catholic School

124 First Street

Monument, CO 80132

Sympathy Cards to:

Nancy Cooke-Zdeb

495 Twilight Mountain View. Colorado Springs, CO 80921





