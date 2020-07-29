GossPAUL EDWARD GOSSJanuary 7, 1933July 19, 2020Paul Edward Goss died July 19, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.He was born on January 7, 1933 in Pueblo, Colorado to Chester Earl and Lucy (West) Goss.Paul and his family moved to Colorado Springs in February of 1938, and he spent the rest of his life there. He had been married to his wife, Janette, for sixty-one years, they were married on June 28th of 1952 and were together ever since high school. Three months after marriage she got Multiple Sclerosis and battled it the rest of her life.He worked in contractor sales at Crissey Fowler Lumber Co. for twenty-six years and retired at age 54 to help his wife. His hobbies were their dogs and cats, helping his wife Jeannie, restoring Model A Fords, and building a model railroad.Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Janette Marie Goss; sister, Nancy; and brother, Robert.Graveside Service, 10:30AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905.