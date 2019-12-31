Tuxworth
PAUL EDWIN TUXWORTH
July 18, 1940
December 26, 2019
Paul Edwin Tuxworth, age 79, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away 12-26-2019.
He was born in Houston, TX on July 18, 1940. Paul graduated from San Jacinto High, and received a Bachelor of Business Admin. From South Western University.
He was married to Sandra Munson Tuxworth on March 1, 1963.
Paul had a career as a purchasing agent for AMI and Hotsy Compressors.
He had a passion for travel and orchids.
He was survived by his son, Darrell Munson Tuxworth, Daughter Jennifer Tuxworth Bennett, grandchildren, Jacob Bennett, and Jaxon Bennett, and Brother Frank E. Tuxworth III.
A Funeral service will be held from 6-7 pm, on January 2, 2020, at Swan Law Funeral Directors 501 N. Cascade Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019