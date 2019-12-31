Paul Edwin Tuxworth (1940 - 2019)
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Obituary
Tuxworth
PAUL EDWIN TUXWORTH
July 18, 1940
December 26, 2019
Paul Edwin Tuxworth, age 79, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away 12-26-2019.
He was born in Houston, TX on July 18, 1940. Paul graduated from San Jacinto High, and received a Bachelor of Business Admin. From South Western University.
He was married to Sandra Munson Tuxworth on March 1, 1963.
Paul had a career as a purchasing agent for AMI and Hotsy Compressors.
He had a passion for travel and orchids.
He was survived by his son, Darrell Munson Tuxworth, Daughter Jennifer Tuxworth Bennett, grandchildren, Jacob Bennett, and Jaxon Bennett, and Brother Frank E. Tuxworth III.
A Funeral service will be held from 6-7 pm, on January 2, 2020, at Swan Law Funeral Directors 501 N. Cascade Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.swan-law.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 471-9900
