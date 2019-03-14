Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Eugene Pratt. View Sign

Paul holds a Bachelor's degree from California State Los Angeles and a Master's degree from Adams State College in Alamosa, CO. Paul was an educator in Colorado Springs, CO, who taught junior high/middle school science and physical education for 30 years. During that time, Paul also coached boys track and wrestling, as well as boys and girls basketball. Paul left an honorable legacy of positively impacting the youth of Colorado Springs, during the 1970's, 1980's and 1990's.

Paul is survived by his wife Nova, their three children, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. The eldest, Jeannine Manley and her son Shawn Manley live in Texas. Their second daughter, Pauline Schaefer and her husband, Major General Carl Schafer, live in Ohio. They are the parents of Elise Skipper (her husband Erik Skipper, and daughter Eliana Skipper), Colin and Caleb Schaefer. Son, Bruce Pratt and wife Robyn Pratt, reside in Texas with their two children Zach and Noelle Pratt.

During retirement, Paul enjoyed traveling and tennis. Always the coach and teacher, he was presented the Volunteer of the Year award from his tennis organization. Paul leaves behind a loving family and will be deeply missed.

Paul Pratt, 82, of Sun City Grand, Surprise, AZ died on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1936 in Sioux Falls, SD to Robert and Beulah Pratt. Paul graduated from Washington High School, Sioux Falls, in 1955. Upon graduation, Paul enter the United States Army where he served in Germany for three years as a medic. After serving in the Army, Paul moved to Los Angeles, CA where he met his wife Nova. Paul and Nova were married on June 23, 1963, and were blessed to enjoy 55 years together.Paul holds a Bachelor's degree from California State Los Angeles and a Master's degree from Adams State College in Alamosa, CO. Paul was an educator in Colorado Springs, CO, who taught junior high/middle school science and physical education for 30 years. During that time, Paul also coached boys track and wrestling, as well as boys and girls basketball. Paul left an honorable legacy of positively impacting the youth of Colorado Springs, during the 1970's, 1980's and 1990's.Paul is survived by his wife Nova, their three children, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. The eldest, Jeannine Manley and her son Shawn Manley live in Texas. Their second daughter, Pauline Schaefer and her husband, Major General Carl Schafer, live in Ohio. They are the parents of Elise Skipper (her husband Erik Skipper, and daughter Eliana Skipper), Colin and Caleb Schaefer. Son, Bruce Pratt and wife Robyn Pratt, reside in Texas with their two children Zach and Noelle Pratt.During retirement, Paul enjoyed traveling and tennis. Always the coach and teacher, he was presented the Volunteer of the Year award from his tennis organization. Paul leaves behind a loving family and will be deeply missed.Expressions of sympathy many be sent to:55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150,Chicago, IL 60601262 Danny Thomas Place,Memphis, TN 38105(800) 805-5856 Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019

