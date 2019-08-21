Arata III
PAUL FRANCIS ARATA III
May 19, 1930
August 18, 20
Paul Francis Arata III, 89, was born in Yardley, PA on May 19, 1930 and passed away August 18, 2019 in his beloved Colorado Springs, CO.
After an outstanding career as a swimmer at North Carolina State University, Paul graduated in 1954 and was commissioned in the Air Force.
He was stationed at Langley, VA; Burtonwood AFB, England; Sandia AFB, NM; Goodfellow AFB, TX; the Air Force Academy, CO; and Cam Rahn Bay AB, Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he received the Bronze Star. Stationed at the Air Force Academy for 19 years, he served in many roles in the Athletic Department including the head coach of the men's and women's swimming and diving teams and the first Senior Women's Administrator.
His success as a coach resulted in his teams compiling over a 95% win percentage, best in Academy History. In 2017, he was inducted into the Air Force Academy Athletic Hall of Fame. Paul retired from the Air Force in 1983 after 28 years of service and worked for Product Development Corporation for ten years before retiring a second time.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, camping, skiing, and hiking. He climbed all the 14,000+ ft. mountains in the lower 48 states and all the ones in Colorado at least twice.
He is survived by Jewel Parker Arata, his wife for 65 years, six children-Julie (Karl) Greenhill, Ruth (Roger) Rechsteiner, Jenny Arata, Alan (Kim) Arata, Wendy (Michael) Gott, and Cheryl Labrum; fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his sister; Joni Burkey, & 6 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister; Rosalie Henry, and nephew; Brad Shue.
A Celebration of Life is Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Crossroads Chapel, 840 North Gate Rd, Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Grace to You Ministries, PO Box 4000, Panorama City, CA 91412.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019