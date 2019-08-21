Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Francis Arata III. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Crossroads Chapel 840 North Gate Rd Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arata III

PAUL FRANCIS ARATA III

May 19, 1930

August 18, 20

Paul Francis Arata III, 89, was born in Yardley, PA on May 19, 1930 and passed away August 18, 2019 in his beloved Colorado Springs, CO.

After an outstanding career as a swimmer at North Carolina State University, Paul graduated in 1954 and was commissioned in the Air Force.

He was stationed at Langley, VA; Burtonwood AFB, England; Sandia AFB, NM; Goodfellow AFB, TX; the Air Force Academy, CO; and Cam Rahn Bay AB, Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he received the

His success as a coach resulted in his teams compiling over a 95% win percentage, best in Academy History. In 2017, he was inducted into the Air Force Academy Athletic Hall of Fame. Paul retired from the Air Force in 1983 after 28 years of service and worked for Product Development Corporation for ten years before retiring a second time.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, camping, skiing, and hiking. He climbed all the 14,000+ ft. mountains in the lower 48 states and all the ones in Colorado at least twice.

He is survived by Jewel Parker Arata, his wife for 65 years, six children-Julie (Karl) Greenhill, Ruth (Roger) Rechsteiner, Jenny Arata, Alan (Kim) Arata, Wendy (Michael) Gott, and Cheryl Labrum; fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his sister; Joni Burkey, & 6 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister; Rosalie Henry, and nephew; Brad Shue.

A Celebration of Life is Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Crossroads Chapel, 840 North Gate Rd, Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Grace to You Ministries, PO Box 4000, Panorama City, CA 91412.







