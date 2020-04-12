Carter
PAUL G. CARTER
March 11 2020
Resident of Widefield for 47 years!
Born in Grand Meadow Minnesota May 20 1934 passed away March 11 2020! Proceeded in death by his parents Clarance Elmer Carter and Lenore Carter! Brothers Joe Carter of Rodgers Ark, Earl Carter of Grand meadow Minnesota and, Roy Carter of Grand meadow Minnesota. Paul retired From the army in 1973 at Ft Carson. A Veteran in the Army for over 20 years! Serving in the Korean conflict, and Vietnam war! Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years Ingrid Carter. Paul and Ingrid met in Kaiserslauten Germany! And married on May 18 1956. Ingrid was active in the Catholic Church for 26 years at Holy Family and St Dominics! Paul and Ingrid had five Children Monica Tucker of Bay City Texas, Barbara And Steve Palmer of Bethlehem New Hampshire, Debra Owens of Colorado Springs, Earl and Karen Carter of Colorado Springs, and Duane and Gaylene Carter of Colorado Springs. 21 grandchildren, and numerous Great grand children! Funeral is pending!
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020