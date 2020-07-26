1/1
Paul James Robbins
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Robbins
PAUL JAMES ROBBINS
May 16, 1947 - July 9, 2020
Paul James Robbins was a Colorado native, born on May 16, 1947, to James and Dorothy Robbins. He lived on the west side much of his life. Paul attended Palmer High School then went on to Northeastern Junior College and Colorado State College, respectively. For many years he worked in construction, then ultimately worked as a regional building inspector and later as a fire inspector for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Paul had a passion for fishing and spent much of his free time on Colorado's rivers. He especially loved the area around Salida and Howard, Colorado, where he spent numerous summers in retirement fishing and visiting friends. He was an avid and lifelong Broncos fan.
In passing he leaves his son, Cary, of Stowe, Vermont, along with Cary's wife Jennifer, and three grandchildren- Maddox, Julien, and Chloe. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Robbins of Littleton, CO, his brother Dennis Robbins and sister-in-law Rondi of Colorado Springs and nieces and nephew. His aunt Grace Robbins, at age 100, survives him as well. He was predeceased by his brother Rick Robbins and sister-in-law Sue within the past few years.
Friends and family are invited to join a memorial visitation remembering Paul on Wednesday August 5th from 3-7pm at Swan Law Funeral home in Colorado Springs, CO.



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
