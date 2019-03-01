Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Rodas. View Sign

Rodas

PAUL JOSEPH RODAS

October 18, 1965 February 20, 2019

Paul was born at Fort Carson Colorado and has been a life-long resident of Colorado Springs. He was 53 years old when he died. He attended Wilson Elementary, North Junior High School and Palmer High School. Paul was involved in the special education programs and loved all the teachers who contributed so much to the quality of his life.

Paul worked at Goodwill and then for Colorado Springs Utilities . He was proud of his work and had an amazing work ethic. Paul was blessed with helpful and understanding bosses and coworkers. After he retired, he never forgot his work mates and how much they meant in his life.

Paul was active with the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Recreation Program and the Club of Arts. Both of these programs gave him great joy and wonderful friends,. He also participated in activities through the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association and enjoyed walking in the Buddy Walk over many years. His participation in Faith and Light brought fulfillment to his religious life. There are not enough words of thanks for all the awesome people in Paul's life.

Paul's family is grateful for the loving help that Solaris Hospice gave him in the final stage of his life.

Paul is preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Kathleen Rodas, brother Jon Rodas and sister Jeannie Rodas. He will be greatly missed by his large extended family.

A private service is planned for the family. It would be overwhelming to include all the caring, wonderful people in Paul's life. Please share your memories and thoughts of Paul on the Cappadona Funeral Home website. Contributions can be made in Paul's memory to Colorado Springs Park and Recreation, Therapeutic Recreation Program: (TRP attn: Felicia 1315 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, Co 80905)







1020 E. Fillmore Street

Colorado Springs , CO 80907

