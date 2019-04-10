Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Loral Adams. View Sign

Adams

PAUL LORAL ADAMS

May 10, 1939 - April 4, 2019

Heaven gained Paul Loral Adams, 79, of Colorado Springs on April 4, 2019, after a five week long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Helen; sons, Lanny and Randy; and his daughter, Andrea. He was a true warrior; facing the pain, fighting for his life on earth.

Paul was born on May 10, 1939 to Loral W. Adams and Gale Miller Adams in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Paul has four sisters, Yvonne (Garrett), Sharon (Ward), Donna (Jagger), and Barbara (Price) and a brother, Ronald Adams (deceased).

Paul began his career in the construction industry, running heavy equipment at the Air Force Academy, NORAD, and various missile sites in Montana and Missouri. He started his own company, A&A Contractors, where he designed and executed underground utilities, and water & sewer treatment plants. A&A Contractors became licensed in six states. Paul also worked with his friend, L. C. Greenwood (Pittsburgh Steelers) implementing minority construction projects in Arizona. Paul retired after completing his last government contract in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paul loved sports and was involved with his children in 4-H, coaching softball, little league, and football. He was President of the Booster Club and was involved in the Alumni Association of Florida State University. Paul renewed all of the ballfields at Deerfield Beach High School. He was an avid golfer, playing at Bay Hill, The PGA, Boca Raton Country Club, Doral Country Club and all

Desert Mountain courses in Arizona.

Paul was generous and mindful to make sure his immediate family, friends, employees, and neighbors were well cared for. We are so blessed to have been in his life, and he will be sorely missed.

A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 with burial to follow, at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, 80910. Following burial there will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Grace and St. Stephens's Episcopal Church, 601 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, 80909.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit:







AdamsPAUL LORAL ADAMSMay 10, 1939 - April 4, 2019Heaven gained Paul Loral Adams, 79, of Colorado Springs on April 4, 2019, after a five week long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Helen; sons, Lanny and Randy; and his daughter, Andrea. He was a true warrior; facing the pain, fighting for his life on earth.Paul was born on May 10, 1939 to Loral W. Adams and Gale Miller Adams in Colorado Springs, Colorado.Paul has four sisters, Yvonne (Garrett), Sharon (Ward), Donna (Jagger), and Barbara (Price) and a brother, Ronald Adams (deceased).Paul began his career in the construction industry, running heavy equipment at the Air Force Academy, NORAD, and various missile sites in Montana and Missouri. He started his own company, A&A Contractors, where he designed and executed underground utilities, and water & sewer treatment plants. A&A Contractors became licensed in six states. Paul also worked with his friend, L. C. Greenwood (Pittsburgh Steelers) implementing minority construction projects in Arizona. Paul retired after completing his last government contract in Las Vegas, Nevada.Paul loved sports and was involved with his children in 4-H, coaching softball, little league, and football. He was President of the Booster Club and was involved in the Alumni Association of Florida State University. Paul renewed all of the ballfields at Deerfield Beach High School. He was an avid golfer, playing at Bay Hill, The PGA, Boca Raton Country Club, Doral Country Club and allDesert Mountain courses in Arizona.Paul was generous and mindful to make sure his immediate family, friends, employees, and neighbors were well cared for. We are so blessed to have been in his life, and he will be sorely missed.A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 with burial to follow, at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, 80910. Following burial there will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Grace and St. Stephens's Episcopal Church, 601 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, 80909.To leave the family an online condolence please visit: www.Dignitymemorial.com Funeral Home Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home

3825 Airport Road

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 596-7990 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close