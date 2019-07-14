Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul M. Capozzoli. View Sign Service Information Inurnment 1:00 PM columbarium at Evergreen Cemetery Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Capozzoli

PAUL M. CAPOZZOLI

May 22, 1929 - May 29, 2019

Paul M. Capozzoli, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, the 29th of May in Colorado Springs, Colorado seven days after his birthday, May 22nd.

Paul had been a resident of Colorado Springs for about 30 years continuing his life long career as a drum instructor and publisher of several series of instructional drum books. "Around the Drums With Triplets", "Around the Drums With Paradiddles", "Around the Drums With Rhythm", "Around the Drums With Open Rolls" and several more are very popular among aspiring drum students and still sold in music stores around the world today.

Born in 1929 in Carlstadt, New Jersey, he was the second child to Sylvester and Dorothy Capozzoli. Paul and his brother Robert learned to play the drums early in life with Paul continuing to instruct, publish and play in orchestras and bands the rest of his life. He instructed at Meeker Music in Colorado Springs, before retiring due to an aggressive glaucoma condition. He was technically declared blind the last few years of his life.....but put a set of drum pads in front of him and sticks in his hands, and Paul would play for hours, entertaining others with his talents in the nursing homes where he resided.....to the bitter end.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Dorothy Capozzoli, his brother, Robert and step brother, Fredrick. He is survived by Robert's wife, Eileen Capozzoli of Hamburg, New Jersey.

Paul will be inurned in the columbarium at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm. All friends are welcome to attend the service.





