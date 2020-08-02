Darrow

PAUL ROBERT DARROW

1935 - July 4, 2020

Paul Robert Darrow, age 84, passed away on July 04, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Colorado Springs CO. Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon, son's Robert and Christopher, daughters Samantha (Ward) and Amanda (Weed), 6 grandsons: Justin, Daniel, Gabriel, Gavin, Jaden, and Landon. 3 great granddaughters: Seraphina, Anastasia and Cecelia and a sister, Carol (Litterer). He is preceded in death by his son, Bryan, grandson Chris, mother, father, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Paul was active in the Marine Corp League, VFW, American Legion, Korean War Veterans, TREA, POW's, Wounded Warrior Project and the Stand Down for the homeless veterans. He served on the Pikes Peak National Cemetery Committee and felt a deep sense of satisfaction when approved and ground broke. Most recently he played TAPS at military funerals.

As one of his many friends said: "The world just lost a Marine (always true to the CORP). Although short in stature you stood 10 feet tall in our eyes. R.I.P. my friend."

No services are pending at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID restrictions are lifted.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store