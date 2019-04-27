Brandenburg
PAULINE HAZEL BRANDENBURG
June 9, 1932 - April 24, 2019
Pauline "Paula" Hazel Brandenburg, 86, died April 24, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born June 9, 1932 in Sutters Creek, California to David Edward and Ina (Fisher) Smith.
She married Thomas Edward Brandenburg September 25, 1956 in Morgan Hill, California. She moved with Tom to Poughkeepsie, New York, where they raised their children. Paula and Tom moved to Colorado Springs in 1995. She was an active member of New Life Church.
Paula is survived by her husband, Tom Brandenburg; daughters, Julie (Donald) Haingray, Kimberly (Rob) Leonard; sons, Terence (Jennifer) Brandenburg, Tyler (Tori) Brandenburg; and grandchildren: Joshua, Zachary, Amanda, Katie, Jacob and Ava.
Paula was a beautiful, gracious woman who had a kind word and ready smile for everyone she met. She especially enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and visits with her family. Surely Paula's smile is lighting up heaven even as she brought warmth and love to all who knew her.
Funeral Service, 1:00PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Interment, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019