TownerPAULINE KNOPP TOWNERApril 25, 1926 August 25, 2020Pauline Knopp Towner, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 94. The oldest of six children, Pauline was born on April 25, 1926 in the mountains of West Virginia to Chester and Lucinda Back.As a young teen, Pauline and her family moved to Colorado Springs, CO where Pauline would live a long and full life surrounded by family and friends. After graduating from Palmer High School, Pauline married her first love, Karl Knopp, and had two children, Sharron and Gary. Pauline prided herself on being a hardworking woman and served at the City of Colorado Springs for over 40 years before she retired from her position as the Assistant City Manager.After losing her first husband to cancer in 1984, Pauline went on to marry her second love, Charles Towner, in 1990. Pauline and Charles were married for 30 years and shared a life full of adventure, traveling around the world, spending the winters in Manzanillo, Mexico and golfing.Pauline took great pride in her family and enjoyed going to lunch with her sisters, spoiling her grandchildren, and took every opportunity she could to help those she loved. While Pauline valued many things, she greatly valued her faith above all else. As a born-again believer, her family finds peace in knowing that she is restored in Heaven with her Lord and Savior. Pauline was an exceptional woman in every sense of the word and will be greatly missed.Pauline is remembered fondly by her son Gary (Karol) Knopp, son-in-law Arthur Gooding, grandchildren, Kurt Gooding, Shelli (Majid) Ghassemieh, Jason (Amy) Gooding, Joel Gooding, Cherith (Frank) Cox, Tammy (Brad) Knight, Karli Knopp, Sara (Jeriell) Atkins, sisters Thelda (Ed) Bailey and Freda Peck, 16 great grandchildren and 10 great, great grandchildren. Pauline is proceeded in death by her first husband, Karl Knopp, second husband Charles Towner and her precious daughter Sharron Gooding.For those who wish to send flowers, please send them to Swan Law Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, CO.