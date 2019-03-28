Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lenard

PAULINE LENARD

April 16, 1932 March 14, 2019

On March 14, 2019, Pauline Rice Lenard left this mortal life and joined the Angels in Heaven.

She was born April 16, 1932 in Holly, CO to parents Ralph George and Ruby Rice, who preceded her in death as does her brother, Ralph Rice and sister, Betty Hutchson.

She married James Lonie Lenard Sr. on May 26, 1951 in Raton, NM. He proceeded her in death on November 13, 1999.

Pauline and James have 6 children, George Lonie (infant death), James Lonie Jr. (Karan), Michael Duane (Mary, died 4/28/18), Linda Patricia (infant death), Pamela Sue and Christopher James Michael; grandchildren, Mary Catherine (Cory), James Marvin (JoyLynn), Micheal Duane Jr (Charlotte), Daniel Clyde, twins, Cleora Ann (died 9/13/16), Patricia Pauline (Justin), Crystal Pauline May, Justin Ray, Shania Lynn, Natalie, Skyla, Nicholas, Aydin, and Licole and 7 great-grandchildren.

Pauline and James worked hard to provide for their family. Pauline worked in health care and retail. They lived in New Mexico and Colorado. They enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. Mom also enjoyed Bingo and the flea market.

Pauline's life was filled with adventure. We her family, will treasure the memories.





