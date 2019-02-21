Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Marie Long Suits. View Sign

Long Suits

PAULINE MARIE LONG SUITS February 16, 2019

Inspiring role model and true Proverbs 31 Woman of Faith.

Pauline Marie Long Suits, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She was an inspiration to all that knew her and will be truly missed. She loved Jesus. We look forward to reuniting with her in Heaven.

A memorial service is scheduled at The Belcaro, 3475 American Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80917 on Thursday, February 21 from 10am to 11 am. Rev. Edgar McElhannon will officiate the ceremony and his wife, Ruth, play hymns on the piano that Pauline loved.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 23 at the Tularosa New Mexico United Methodist Church followed by a grave side service at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tularosa United Methodist Church "Pauline Suits Memorial Fund" at 107 Granado St, Tularosa NM 88352. The family would like to thank Melody Lopez who provided transportation to stores and loving support in the recent years.







Long SuitsPAULINE MARIE LONG SUITS February 16, 2019Inspiring role model and true Proverbs 31 Woman of Faith.Pauline Marie Long Suits, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She was an inspiration to all that knew her and will be truly missed. She loved Jesus. We look forward to reuniting with her in Heaven.A memorial service is scheduled at The Belcaro, 3475 American Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80917 on Thursday, February 21 from 10am to 11 am. Rev. Edgar McElhannon will officiate the ceremony and his wife, Ruth, play hymns on the piano that Pauline loved.A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 23 at the Tularosa New Mexico United Methodist Church followed by a grave side service at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tularosa United Methodist Church "Pauline Suits Memorial Fund" at 107 Granado St, Tularosa NM 88352. The family would like to thank Melody Lopez who provided transportation to stores and loving support in the recent years. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close