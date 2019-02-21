Long Suits
PAULINE MARIE LONG SUITS February 16, 2019
Inspiring role model and true Proverbs 31 Woman of Faith.
Pauline Marie Long Suits, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She was an inspiration to all that knew her and will be truly missed. She loved Jesus. We look forward to reuniting with her in Heaven.
A memorial service is scheduled at The Belcaro, 3475 American Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80917 on Thursday, February 21 from 10am to 11 am. Rev. Edgar McElhannon will officiate the ceremony and his wife, Ruth, play hymns on the piano that Pauline loved.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 23 at the Tularosa New Mexico United Methodist Church followed by a grave side service at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tularosa United Methodist Church "Pauline Suits Memorial Fund" at 107 Granado St, Tularosa NM 88352. The family would like to thank Melody Lopez who provided transportation to stores and loving support in the recent years.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019