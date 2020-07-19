Padilla

PAULINE "PINKY" PADILLA

November 20, 1936 July 15, 2020

Pauline "Pinky" Padilla passed away on, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was a lifelong Colorado resident.

Pinky was born on November 20, 1936 to George Espinoza and Rosa (Valdez) Espinoza in Antonito, Colorado. She worked for more than 20 years as a housekeeper at the Palmer House. She and her husband, Daniel J. Gomez, were married for 47 years. She loved making puzzles and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel; her children: Dale Padilla and Sandra Padilla-Verwiebe; her siblings: Carlos Espinoza and Julie Vereen from South Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Timmoth Padilla; her parents; a brother, George Espinoza; and a sister, Martha Baca.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store