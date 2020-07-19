1/1
Pauline Padilla
1936 - 2020
PAULINE "PINKY" PADILLA
November 20, 1936 July 15, 2020
Pauline "Pinky" Padilla passed away on, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was a lifelong Colorado resident.
Pinky was born on November 20, 1936 to George Espinoza and Rosa (Valdez) Espinoza in Antonito, Colorado. She worked for more than 20 years as a housekeeper at the Palmer House. She and her husband, Daniel J. Gomez, were married for 47 years. She loved making puzzles and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; her children: Dale Padilla and Sandra Padilla-Verwiebe; her siblings: Carlos Espinoza and Julie Vereen from South Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Timmoth Padilla; her parents; a brother, George Espinoza; and a sister, Martha Baca.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
