Turner

PAULINE TURNER

April 16, 1925 - May 1, 2019

Pauline Turner, age 94, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado since 1966, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Pauline was married to the late James Charles Turner for 56 years, at the time of his death on May 5, 2008.

Pauline Purstinger was born on April 16, 1925 near Vocklamarkt, Austria to the late Alois Purstinger and Anna (Klinger) Purstinger. Pauline was the fourth of seven children in the Purstinger family.

Her formal education was through the eighth grade and provided through the Catholic Church in Vocklamarkt.

After WWII Pauline was employed in a bakery in Salzburg, Austria. During this time, she met James C. Turner, an enlisted U.S. Army serviceman, stationed in Salzburg with the 2nd Armored Division. On September 1, 1951, Pauline married James Charles Turner, in Salzburg, Austria.

Pauline, "Paula", was a very supportive and helpful Army wife. There were many family moves, often on short notice, to various army camps and outposts, overseas and stateside. Paula always made a cheerful home for the family, regardless of the circumstances, or the quarters that were allotted.

In 1966, upon her husband's retirement from the U.S. Army, Jim and Paula settled in Widefield, Colorado to raise their family. Paula was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was an immaculate housekeeper and an amazing cook. Among Paula's most frequent requests from her children and grandchildren were for her macaroni and cheese casserole, a legendary family favorite! She liked being outdoors, in the fresh air, whenever possible. A simple family walk in a neighborhood park, or the Garden of the Gods, were highly prized outings for her. Paula also kept a beautiful yard at her former Widefield home and enjoyed flower gardening. She was a very good seamstress and enjoyed sewing, when she could find the time.

In her later years, Paula enjoyed reading the local Gazette newspaper with her morning coffee. She was always interested in world affairs, world history, current events and politics. She kept in contact with family and friends from Austria. She followed the news channels closely. Paula also enjoyed watching concerts on the local PBS station. She especially enjoyed Andrea Bocelli's music after seeing him in concert, on PBS.

Paula was strong-willed, practical, opinionated and determined. She was always there to provide counsel, encouragement and comfort to her children and family in good times and in challenging times. Paula was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors: Children: John (wife, Tricia) Turner of Denver; James Turner of Colorado Springs; Carolyn Turner of Colorado Springs; and Jacqueline (husband, Rev. William) Wyman of Spring Branch, Texas. Grandchildren: John R. Turner of Morganton, North Carolina; Alexander J. Turner of Dallas, Texas; and Kate J. Turner of Naperville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a brief committal service and inurnment on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







