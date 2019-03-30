Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl M. Taylor. View Sign

Taylor

PEARL M. TAYLOR

January 4, 1926 March 25, 2019

Pearl M. Taylor, 93, passed away on 25 Mar 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born on 4 Jan 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to Stanley and Myrtle Davis Roberts.

Pearl grew up in Cleveland and married Charles A. Taylor on 14 Aug 1946 prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Navy and service during World War II. She was a highly respected Seamstress that specialized in Western Wear.

Pearl and Charles were married for over 47 years when he preceded her in death on 1 Aug 1993. She was also preceded in death by her daughters Barbara LeClair of Ashland, Ohio and Paula McQuillen of Colorado Springs. She is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters; David Taylor of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Matt Taylor of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Brian Taylor of Colorado Springs, Marsha Taylor and Beth McElroy of Colorado Springs. She is survived by 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Pearl was an avid gardener, crafter and reader whose love of life, laughter, and the little things made this world a better place. A visitation will be held at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs, CO on Mar 31st from 3:00pm till 5:00pm, with a funeral service Monday Apr 1st 9:00am also at Swan Law. A brief committal will follow the service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Downs Syndrome Association or the .







(719) 471-9900 Funeral Home Details Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

