PEDRO "PETER" CORTEZ

June 3, 2019

Pedro (Peter) Cortez, 66, of Colorado Springs, CO, died of a broken heart. The loss of his bride was too great for him to handle. He left us June 3, 2019. Born and raised in El Paso, Texas on July 13, 1952, he was the youngest of 3 children.

Peter graduated from Austin High School in 1970. He married the love of his life, Julia (Julie) Guerra on 16 September 1972.

Peter joined the United States Air Force in 1973, he retired as a tech Sargent after 20 years of service. Then, retired from Si International- Serco after 18 years.

Peter loved music, playing guitar, building things, he loved Jesus and America too.

He was a member of Woodmen Valley Chapel and had a passion for helping his family and friends.

He's proceeded in death by his father, Pedro Cortez Sr., nephew, David Carpio, his mother, Severina Murillo, and wife, Julia Cortez.

He is survived by his daughter, Montserrat (Montse') Schorer; Granddaughters, Alexis Cotton and Deanna Brown; great grandsons, Christian and Cedric Cotton; and whom he considered "sons", Greg Schorer and Chris Cotton. His sisters, Evangelina "Vangie" Marshall Cortez, Yolanda "Yolie" Cortez Carpio, nephews and nieces, Victor Marshall, Gilbert Carpio, Jaime Carpio, Elizabeth Archut, and many great nephews and nieces.

He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to everyone.

A Celebration of life will be held at 11am, 13 June 2019 at Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Rd Colorado Springs, Co. 80904.







