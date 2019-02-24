Peggy Ann Lacey
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ann Lacey.
Jan. 17, 1945 - Feb. 20, 2019
Visitation, 4-7PM, Mon., Feb. 25, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO. Celebration of Life, 11AM, Tues., Feb. 26, Heritage Pentecostal Church, 2950 Monica Dr. W, Colorado Springs, CO. Full obituary at tsfs.co
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019