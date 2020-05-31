Although we always lived thousands of miles apart, I was very lucky to get to know my beautiful Aunt Peg over the past 30 years as we did more cross country traveling. Our visits were full of adventures and we enjoyed lengthy phone conversations. In addition to a hundred mannerisms uniquely her own, I will miss her lovely and gracious ways, tales of her life with Uncle Lou and their cherished children, and the stories of pleasant times she shared with her family and friends.

Maggie Blackert

Family