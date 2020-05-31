Ferraro
PEGGY FERRARO
November 18, 1924 May 25, 2020
At dawn on Memorial Day our beautiful mother Peggy Ferraro passed away peacefully at age 95 1/2.
"I lived an abundant life", she always said with gratitude.
As a young girl she
would get through difficult days with "the anticipation of a simple event." Many times it was Sunday school.
Her favorite hymn was "Holy, Holy, Holy." Peggy continued to anticipate each special occasion throughout her life.
Growing up in England, Peggy earned a scholarship to high school. Here she pretended to dislike milk because her family could not afford it. She wore hand me down uniforms and had holes in her shoes however, education was truly important to her. She especially appreciated world history and could recall facts readily.
Peggy charmed everyone with her English accent and proper ways, including our father, Louis Ferraro, an American soldier stationed overseas. She met Lou during WWII
at a Sunday tea dance
in Cheltenham, England. Peggy was 19, lovely in a borrowed wedding dress with Lou wearing his Army dress uniform when they married July 15, 1944. Together they traveled Europe as newlyweds at the end of the war. His Army band goodwill assignments took them to war torn London, Paris, and Berlin. The young lady from the small English town of Gloucester felt humbled to sail to America on the Queen Mary with other war brides.
Lou continued his Army career as bandmaster taking them to Fort Mason and the Presidio in San Francisco. As they started a family, Peggy wished to become an American citizen before their twin daughters, Mary and Elizabeth were born. A few years later they welcomed Martha and then Richard. She always valued her English roots and the royal family, although becoming a U.S. citizen was a privilege she treasured.
After tours in Augsburg, Germany and Fort Irwin, California our parents retired in 1968. They settled in Southern California after 26 years of military service. Peggy set up yet another household for her family. This was her first permanent home and she became an avid gardener. Peggy's gardens were always exceptional.
In May 2002 our parents moved to Colorado Springs to be near their twin daughters. For many years Peggy patiently cared for our father during his advancing Alzheimer's disease. Sadly, Lou passed away in October 2002 after 58 years of marriage.
Peggy made many cherished friends who added great joy to her life. She often could be seen at the Garden Ranch YMCA from age 77 to 95, inspiring others to exercise and stay healthy at any age.
Peggy in her 80's loved to travel with dear friends, reminiscing in Europe, cycling in Italy and white water rafting in Canada. She had a memorable two weeks just this winter traveling to California visiting with her daughter, son and their families.
Grieving her loss are Peggy's four children and their spouses Mary and Tim, Elizabeth and Marty, Martha and Bud, Richard and Kimiko. She adored her grandchildren Jason and his wife Lyndsay, Marissa, Jennifer and Justin. Peggy was thrilled to be a great grandmother to Collin, Dylan, Sophia, Ryan and Drew. She was very proud of her family. Not many can say, they celebrated 70 Mother's Days.
Our mother held these words dear. She often wrote them in her perfect handwriting to encourage her friends. "Today is mine, it is unique. Nobody in the world has one exactly like it. It holds the sum of all my past experiences and all my future potential ... it is mine." (unknown)
Peggy wishes to be laid to rest quietly with her husband Louis Ferraro in Fort Logan, Colorado. Understandably during this difficult time, there will not be a service.
No flowers, please.
We are so grateful for our mother's compassionate care givers.
A donation to the YMCA (https://ppymca.org/support-the-y/donate/donate-garden-ranch) would be meaningful.
This summer, please plant colorful pansies in your garden, in memory of Peggy, our beautiful mother.
PEGGY FERRARO
November 18, 1924 May 25, 2020
At dawn on Memorial Day our beautiful mother Peggy Ferraro passed away peacefully at age 95 1/2.
"I lived an abundant life", she always said with gratitude.
As a young girl she
would get through difficult days with "the anticipation of a simple event." Many times it was Sunday school.
Her favorite hymn was "Holy, Holy, Holy." Peggy continued to anticipate each special occasion throughout her life.
Growing up in England, Peggy earned a scholarship to high school. Here she pretended to dislike milk because her family could not afford it. She wore hand me down uniforms and had holes in her shoes however, education was truly important to her. She especially appreciated world history and could recall facts readily.
Peggy charmed everyone with her English accent and proper ways, including our father, Louis Ferraro, an American soldier stationed overseas. She met Lou during WWII
at a Sunday tea dance
in Cheltenham, England. Peggy was 19, lovely in a borrowed wedding dress with Lou wearing his Army dress uniform when they married July 15, 1944. Together they traveled Europe as newlyweds at the end of the war. His Army band goodwill assignments took them to war torn London, Paris, and Berlin. The young lady from the small English town of Gloucester felt humbled to sail to America on the Queen Mary with other war brides.
Lou continued his Army career as bandmaster taking them to Fort Mason and the Presidio in San Francisco. As they started a family, Peggy wished to become an American citizen before their twin daughters, Mary and Elizabeth were born. A few years later they welcomed Martha and then Richard. She always valued her English roots and the royal family, although becoming a U.S. citizen was a privilege she treasured.
After tours in Augsburg, Germany and Fort Irwin, California our parents retired in 1968. They settled in Southern California after 26 years of military service. Peggy set up yet another household for her family. This was her first permanent home and she became an avid gardener. Peggy's gardens were always exceptional.
In May 2002 our parents moved to Colorado Springs to be near their twin daughters. For many years Peggy patiently cared for our father during his advancing Alzheimer's disease. Sadly, Lou passed away in October 2002 after 58 years of marriage.
Peggy made many cherished friends who added great joy to her life. She often could be seen at the Garden Ranch YMCA from age 77 to 95, inspiring others to exercise and stay healthy at any age.
Peggy in her 80's loved to travel with dear friends, reminiscing in Europe, cycling in Italy and white water rafting in Canada. She had a memorable two weeks just this winter traveling to California visiting with her daughter, son and their families.
Grieving her loss are Peggy's four children and their spouses Mary and Tim, Elizabeth and Marty, Martha and Bud, Richard and Kimiko. She adored her grandchildren Jason and his wife Lyndsay, Marissa, Jennifer and Justin. Peggy was thrilled to be a great grandmother to Collin, Dylan, Sophia, Ryan and Drew. She was very proud of her family. Not many can say, they celebrated 70 Mother's Days.
Our mother held these words dear. She often wrote them in her perfect handwriting to encourage her friends. "Today is mine, it is unique. Nobody in the world has one exactly like it. It holds the sum of all my past experiences and all my future potential ... it is mine." (unknown)
Peggy wishes to be laid to rest quietly with her husband Louis Ferraro in Fort Logan, Colorado. Understandably during this difficult time, there will not be a service.
No flowers, please.
We are so grateful for our mother's compassionate care givers.
A donation to the YMCA (https://ppymca.org/support-the-y/donate/donate-garden-ranch) would be meaningful.
This summer, please plant colorful pansies in your garden, in memory of Peggy, our beautiful mother.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.