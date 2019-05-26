Savosik
PEGGY SAVOSIK
June 17, 1940 - May 16, 2019
Margaret "Peggy" Savosik, 78, of Peyton, CO, passed away on May 16, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born to the late Carl and Margaret Brenner, June 17, 1940 in Louisville, KY. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Peter Savosik. Peggy is also survived by her daughters, Megan, Stacey, and Ashley Savosik and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family moved from Lake Forest, IL in 1994 to Colorado Springs, CO. Peggy had an extraordinary career. She was the business manager of Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, IL, Vice President of First of America bank in Vernon Hills, IL. She was the Director of Programs and Financial Services for USA Badminton for over 15 years and was extremely dedicated to the growth of the sport of Badminton. She will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life will be held on June 1 at 10:00am at Grace Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019