Van Kerkerix

PEGGY (BYLSMA) VAN KERKERIX

July 13, 1955 - July 12, 2020

Peggy Lynn Van Kekerix moved from Hull, IA to Colorado Springs in 1973 with her loving husband James (Dutch). They moved to Monument, CO in 1985 where Peg raised her 3 loving children Jamie, Kelly, and Levi. Peggy had started her own business "Upholstery by Peg" in which was more a passion than a job to her. Peg loved her wonderful customers and really enjoyed putting a smile on everyone's face. Peggy enjoyed the family trips, and the motorcycle trips all over the U.S, Mexico and Canada. Every day was an adventure and life is never as long as we need it to be. Peggy lived a full and happy life helping and loving every sole she touched.

Peggy is survived by her husband (James Van Kekerix) their three children and spouses Jamie Van Kekerix, Kelly and Sean McKoon, Levi and Rhoda Van Kekerix, and her 2 grandchildren Shyan Van Kekerix and Kristopher McKoon.

Peggy you are missed and will always be loved by your family and friends.

A ceremony is not planned at the moment and Peggy's wishes were to be cremated.







