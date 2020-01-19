Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Wieser. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Wieser

PEGGY WIESER

July 15, 1944

January 10, 2020

Peggy, the first of 7 kids, grew up in the States and abroad as an "Army Brat".

In 1969, she and Jerry Wieser were married in Jackson, Missouri. As a homemaker for 20+ years, she enjoyed her beautiful, huge garden, pickling and canning, knitting, crafting and caring for the family and their 4-legged friends.

In 2002, she relocated to Colorado.

Peggy is survived by her children, Kristen (Richard) Davidson, Kelly (Angie Kohout) Wieser, Kevin (Jennie) Wieser and Keith Wieser; grandchildren, Shelby Davidson and Kalyn Marie Wieser; siblings, Retta (Randy) Penrod, Libby (Bob) Radosevich, Kelly (Allen) Peterson and Kathy Vinson; and nieces and nephews, James (Vilay Khandelwal) Reedy, Joey Reedy and his daughter, Lyla, John Vinson and Taylor (Alyx) Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ginny Reedy; siblings, Tommy Reedy, Linda Reedy and Terry Reedy; and nieces, Lindsey Reedy and Kalyn Peterson.

She will be lovingly remembered.

A private committal service will be held at the Monument Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, 5475 Tech Center Drive, Suite 105, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80919.







