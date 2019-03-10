Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Desjardins

PENNIE (PAPPAS) DESJARDINS

August 8, 1952 January 23, 2019

Pennie Pappas Desjardins, 66, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully at 6:55 PM on January 23, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL with her husband, Don Desjardins and friends of the family by her side.

Pennie was born on August 8th,1952 to Peter and Dorothy (Miller) Pappas of Washington, DC. She was a graduate of Walt Whitman High School, class of 1970. Pennie went on to graduate from the University of Maryland with a degree in Marketing. She married Don Desjardins of Washington, DC on January 14th, 1992, in St. Augustine, FL. They snuck away to Florida, got married at the courthouse and came back and told friends and family, some of whom said, "it would never last". Together they had 27 years of happiness with many grand adventures traveling to global destinations to explore and experience life.

Born and raised in Bethesda, MD Pennie followed her husband to Colorado Springs in the summer of 1994 but was not keen on the move, and it was agreed that they would give it "three years" before returning to DC. 24 years later, it was very hard for her to leave her community of friends in Colorado to move to Florida. Her dream was to live on the beach and that was the next great adventure.

Pennie had several career paths over the years, but found her love teaching Pilates for years at the YMCA in COS where she had a large following of devoted fans. She took great care to give each member of her classes the right attention and coaching with a large dose of humor. Of her many admirable traits was her ability to listen and give sound advice. She never judged, and only gave advice when asked, which was always appreciated.

Pennie's passion was our little furry, four-legged friends that can't help themselves. Along with her husband, she was a big supporter of the Humane Society Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, if you care to donate to the HSPPR in her name please do so at -

Pennie is survived by her beloved husband Don, sisters Pam (Ken) Jones, Pat (Bob) Jones and brother, Peter Pappas along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Dorothy Pappas.

Pennie lived a full life with love, dignity and grace. If you even knew her a short time, you would know these are the traits she carried effortlessly throughout her life. She had a keen wit with a smile that would light up the universe, and a heart just as big. She was not religious, but spiritual, and always found the good in others. Whatever dimension, world or universe she went to is a much better place just by her presence.

"She is the closest I will ever get to heaven." - Don Desjardins





DesjardinsPENNIE (PAPPAS) DESJARDINSAugust 8, 1952 January 23, 2019Pennie Pappas Desjardins, 66, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully at 6:55 PM on January 23, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL with her husband, Don Desjardins and friends of the family by her side.Pennie was born on August 8th,1952 to Peter and Dorothy (Miller) Pappas of Washington, DC. She was a graduate of Walt Whitman High School, class of 1970. Pennie went on to graduate from the University of Maryland with a degree in Marketing. She married Don Desjardins of Washington, DC on January 14th, 1992, in St. Augustine, FL. They snuck away to Florida, got married at the courthouse and came back and told friends and family, some of whom said, "it would never last". Together they had 27 years of happiness with many grand adventures traveling to global destinations to explore and experience life.Born and raised in Bethesda, MD Pennie followed her husband to Colorado Springs in the summer of 1994 but was not keen on the move, and it was agreed that they would give it "three years" before returning to DC. 24 years later, it was very hard for her to leave her community of friends in Colorado to move to Florida. Her dream was to live on the beach and that was the next great adventure.Pennie had several career paths over the years, but found her love teaching Pilates for years at the YMCA in COS where she had a large following of devoted fans. She took great care to give each member of her classes the right attention and coaching with a large dose of humor. Of her many admirable traits was her ability to listen and give sound advice. She never judged, and only gave advice when asked, which was always appreciated.Pennie's passion was our little furry, four-legged friends that can't help themselves. Along with her husband, she was a big supporter of the Humane Society Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, if you care to donate to the HSPPR in her name please do so at - www.hsppr.org/springs/celebrate-someone-special Pennie is survived by her beloved husband Don, sisters Pam (Ken) Jones, Pat (Bob) Jones and brother, Peter Pappas along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Dorothy Pappas.Pennie lived a full life with love, dignity and grace. If you even knew her a short time, you would know these are the traits she carried effortlessly throughout her life. She had a keen wit with a smile that would light up the universe, and a heart just as big. She was not religious, but spiritual, and always found the good in others. Whatever dimension, world or universe she went to is a much better place just by her presence."She is the closest I will ever get to heaven." - Don Desjardins Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close