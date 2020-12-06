Teets
PETER B. TEETS
February 12, 1942 November 29, 2020
Peter B. Teets, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, age 78 of Colorado Springs, passed into the arms of our Lord on November 29, 2020.
Born February 12, 1942 in Denver Colorado, Peter Teets was a graduate of East High School, University of Colorado - Boulder (B.S., M.S.), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MBA). His 37-year career in the aerospace and defense industry began in 1963 as an engineer at The Martin Company. He rose through the ranks at Martin Marietta and became President of Martin Marietta Space Group in 1993. In 1997, Peter became President and Chief Operating Officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation. In 2001, after retiring from Lockheed Martin, Peter transitioned to public service where he became Under Secretary of the Air Force and Director of the National Reconnaissance Office. After retirement in 2005, Peter served on several boards including the Aerospace Corporation, Draper Laboratories, Challenger Center of Colorado and First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs.
Peter's extraordinary career in aerospace and defense won him numerous notable awards including the Dr. Wernher von Braun Space Flight Trophy, the Dr. Robert Goddard Memorial Trophy, the Hartinger Award and Colorado Space Heroes Hall of Fame.
Peter most enjoyed Colorado's outdoors including golf, hiking, and skiing with his family. He was preceded in death by his siblings Dorothy and Edward; his son, David; and his niece Pamela Clark. He is survived by his wife Vivian; his children Karen Avery (Rich), Jennifer (Mike Welch), Kevin (Cathy Moorhead), Matthew (Rhonda), Christopher (Ashton); his daughter in-law Jacqueline; his grandchildren Samuel (Ciera), Margaret Tashjian (Brian), Audrey, Zoe, Michael, Colin, Brandon; and his nieces Carrie Gundersen (Rolf), and Janet Clark.
A memorial service with family only in attendance will be held on Thursday, December 17th at 4:30 pm (Mountain Time). Friends are invited to join by live stream at http://www.firstprescos.org/memorial-livestream
.
In remembrance of the life of Peter B. Teets and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made in his memory to the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org/co
), the Challenger Center of Colorado (https://www.challengercolorado.org/how-to-help/in-memory-of-peter-b-teets.html
) or First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs, (www.firstprescos.org
).