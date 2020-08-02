1/1
Peter LoPresti
1940 - 2020
LoPresti
PETER LOPRESTI
October 28, 1940 - July 12, 2020,
Colonel Peter "Pete" LoPresti passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Westcliffe, CO. Pete was born in New York and raised in Pennsylvania. In 1960, Pete entered the USAFA. After graduation in 1964, Pete married Catherine Boyer of Pueblo, CO. Upon retirement, after 23 years of service for the USAF, Pete and Catherine bought Home Lighting in Colorado Springs. They sold the business in 2000 and have enjoyed traversing between Arizona, California, and Colorado.
Pete is survived by his wife Catherine, son Taylor & wife Diane, son David & wife Mindy, and five grandchildren: Kallie, Krystal, Aedyn, Austin, and Xander. If one should desire, the family is suggesting a donation in Pete's memory to one of the options that have been near and dear to his heart:
High Altitude Fitness, 50 E. Main St., Westcliffe, CO 81252
St. Luke's Episcopal Church Outreach, P.O. Box 208, Westcliffe, CO 81252
USAFA Foundation, 3116 Academy Drive, USAFA, CO 80840



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
