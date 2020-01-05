Newhouse
PETER NEWHOUSE
October 10, 1936 December 27, 2019
Peter Newhouse died at age 83 at his Colorado Springs home on December 27th, after a long struggle with COPD. Peter graduated from Miami University and Ohio State University Law School, and was an Air Force JAG for 27 years. He retired in 1987 in the rank of colonel.
Peter was an athlete and avid outdoorsman. He played basketball as a teen and young adult, skied, participated in all types of intramural sports, and golfed into his early 80s. He liked to camp, fish, and hunt-during an assignment to Alaska, he stocked the family refrigerator to the brim with all kinds of game, fish, and seafood. His favorite place in the world was the family cabin in Fraser.
Along with being incredibly smart, he was always the master of corny dad/grandpa jokes, and made up silly nicknames for people he loved. His sense of humor was apparent to his final days. His wife of 62 years, Joan; his daughter, Sue Ross; and grandchildren, Sean and Katya Ross will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held in his beloved mountains in July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to The Gary Sinise Foundation or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020