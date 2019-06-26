LaChance
PETRA LACHANCE
June 21, 2019
Petra LaChance, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Gunnison, CO. She was born in Mosbach, Germany to Edith and Herbert and was the youngest of four children. She became a U.S. citizen in 1987 and enjoyed traveling with her husband, archery, black powder shooting, hunting, fishing, camping, ATV riding, gardening, and sewing.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick and two sons, Robin and Steven.
Memorial service, 11AM Saturday, June 29, 2019, Praise Community Church, 215 N. Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO 81226 with Pastor Wayne Dickinson. The family will greet friends after the service.
Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019