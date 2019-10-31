Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PFC Katrina Marie Donelson. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Funeral service 4:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donelson

PFC KATRINA MARIE DONELSON

March 25, 2000 October 21, 2019

Born on March 25, 2000 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She enjoyed playing in the snow, sports, and hanging out with friends. Katrina graduated from Ellicott High School in May of 2017.

Katrina joined the Army on May 31, 2018 and attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. After graduating she attended Advanced Individual Training August 20, 2018 at Fort Lee, Virginia where she earned the Military Occupational Specialty of Unit Supply Specialist (92Y). Donelson arrived at Fort Carson, Colorado on October 22, 2018 and was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

PFC Donelson's awards and decorations include: National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Katrina is survived by her mother, Toma Krouse; Toma's life partner, Angela Humphrey; father, Michael Donelson; wife, Devinne M. Larreau-Criag; sister, Ruby Donelson, brother Lane Donelson; brother, Ethan Hoadley, grandparents, Peter and Patricia Williams, Kathy Donelson and many other extended family members that will love and miss her dearly.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4th, 4:00pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.







