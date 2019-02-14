Wiley
|
PHIEN THI WILEY
October 7, 1941 February 11, 2019
Phien Thi Wiley 77 of London, Arkansas passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2019. Phien was born on October 7, 1941 in Can Tho, Vietnam.
She is survived by her children, daughters; Connie Engstrom and Janet Machado, sons; Jed and Jay Wiley, brother; Tran Van Khanh as well 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held, Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 4:00 p.m. at Dove Witt Family Mortuary, located at 6630 S. US HWY 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817. Phien will be laid to rest with her late husband Benjamin Harrison Wiley at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019