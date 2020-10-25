1/
Philip James DiRosario
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
DiRosario
PHILIP JAMES DIROSARIO
July 18, 1964
October 14, 2020
Philip James DiRosario 56, passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 from Cancer at UC Health Memorial Hospital. Philip was born July 18, 1964 in Honolulu Hawaii. In 1976 Philip and his family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Philip loved music, especially when it came to guitars. He knew the ins and outs when it came to a guitar. Playing for his family and friends brought him great happiness.
Philip is preceded in death by his mother Inez DiRosario and is survived by his father John DiRosario; brother Mike DiRosario; two children, Preston DiRosario and Meckenzie Ohrum and her husband Matthew Ohrum; along with 4 grandchildren, Hayden DiRosario, Paizley DiRosario, Amiliyah Ohrum and Aliviyah Ohrum.
Funeral Services were held at Evergreen Funeral Home.




Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
