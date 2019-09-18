Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip James Voegtle. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church 11020 Teachout Road Black Forest , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Voegtle

PHILIP JAMES VOEGTLE

March 16, 1933 September 10, 2019

In loving memory of Philip James Voegtle, Sr. (Poppy and Grandpa Phil) who passed away on Tuesday, September 10th after a brief illness. Phil was born in Chicago, IL on March 16, 1933, to Matthias and Theresa (Oswaldowski) Voegtle. He is preceded in death by late wife, Mary Ann Florio Voegtle, Daughter Robin Voegtle Mekelberg, Brothers Joseph, Matthew, Thomas, and John.

Phil was a Cub Scout Master and Boy Scout Master for many years. He was an avid sportsman, outdoorsman, and loved hunting with his sons. He was an Artist in multiple mediums and an author of two books. After retirement he volunteered for the Colorado Springs Police Department and Upper Monument Water Quality Management as well as the Fountain Creek Watershed Project. He was a devout Christian in the Catholic Church, serving as Eucharistic Minister and on the Pastoral Council.

Phil attended St. Edwards Catholic School and DePaul University Academy. He graduated in 1955 from the University of Illinois-Urbana with a BS in Environmental (formally Sanitary) Engineering and a MS in Industrial Engineering in 1972.

Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Public Health Service supervising sanitation programs on Indian Reservations in the Pacific Northwest. He spent seven years as operator/manager of water and wastewater facilities. Eleven years as project designer for a consulting engineering firm in Illinois and Colorado. Eleven years as owner/manager of an engineering firm, Western Technical Services (WTS) in Greeley and Granby, Colorado. Thirteen years as an Environmental Engineer at the Corps of Engineers in Sacramento, Water Quality Manager for

Phil will be missed dearly by his large extended family and many friends. Spouse: Frances Oldright Voegtle. Sister: Barbara Kieca Children: Tamara Voegtle, Stephen Voegtle (Donna), Matthew Voegtle (Chris), Philip Voegtle Jr (Laura), Samantha Iskra (Stephen), Chris Oldright (Susan), Judy Oldright Wetherington (John), Scott Oldright, Greg Oldright (Wendy), Patrick Oldright (Amie). 24 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.

A Cremation Memorial Mass for Philip James Voegtle, Sr. will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, 11020 Teachout Road, Black Forest, CO 80908. In Lieu of flowers, a loving gift can be sent to Special Olympics Colorado 1763 S. 8th St, Suite #4, Colorado Springs 80905 or Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, 80906.





VoegtlePHILIP JAMES VOEGTLEMarch 16, 1933 September 10, 2019In loving memory of Philip James Voegtle, Sr. (Poppy and Grandpa Phil) who passed away on Tuesday, September 10th after a brief illness. Phil was born in Chicago, IL on March 16, 1933, to Matthias and Theresa (Oswaldowski) Voegtle. He is preceded in death by late wife, Mary Ann Florio Voegtle, Daughter Robin Voegtle Mekelberg, Brothers Joseph, Matthew, Thomas, and John.Phil was a Cub Scout Master and Boy Scout Master for many years. He was an avid sportsman, outdoorsman, and loved hunting with his sons. He was an Artist in multiple mediums and an author of two books. After retirement he volunteered for the Colorado Springs Police Department and Upper Monument Water Quality Management as well as the Fountain Creek Watershed Project. He was a devout Christian in the Catholic Church, serving as Eucharistic Minister and on the Pastoral Council.Phil attended St. Edwards Catholic School and DePaul University Academy. He graduated in 1955 from the University of Illinois-Urbana with a BS in Environmental (formally Sanitary) Engineering and a MS in Industrial Engineering in 1972.Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Public Health Service supervising sanitation programs on Indian Reservations in the Pacific Northwest. He spent seven years as operator/manager of water and wastewater facilities. Eleven years as project designer for a consulting engineering firm in Illinois and Colorado. Eleven years as owner/manager of an engineering firm, Western Technical Services (WTS) in Greeley and Granby, Colorado. Thirteen years as an Environmental Engineer at the Corps of Engineers in Sacramento, Water Quality Manager for US Air Force Academy and Hazardous and Toxic waste Restoration Manager at Peterson AFB Space Command.Phil will be missed dearly by his large extended family and many friends. Spouse: Frances Oldright Voegtle. Sister: Barbara Kieca Children: Tamara Voegtle, Stephen Voegtle (Donna), Matthew Voegtle (Chris), Philip Voegtle Jr (Laura), Samantha Iskra (Stephen), Chris Oldright (Susan), Judy Oldright Wetherington (John), Scott Oldright, Greg Oldright (Wendy), Patrick Oldright (Amie). 24 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.A Cremation Memorial Mass for Philip James Voegtle, Sr. will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, 11020 Teachout Road, Black Forest, CO 80908. In Lieu of flowers, a loving gift can be sent to Special Olympics Colorado 1763 S. 8th St, Suite #4, Colorado Springs 80905 or Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, 80906. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close