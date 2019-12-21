Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Wells. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Service 1:00 PM Corpus Christi Church Send Flowers Obituary

Wells

PHILIP WELLS

December 16, 2019

Philip Wells, 80, passed into eternal life on December 16, 2019.

Phil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death earlier this year, by his wife of 60 years, Aureliana June Wells. He is survived by his four children, John, Robert, James and Katherine.

Born in Santa Cruz, California, he grew up in Los Angeles and met his wife on a summer trip to upstate New York. They married shortly after, had four children and lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado for 50 years.

Phil was a well-respected nuclear engineer with Kaman Sciences, for most of his career. He loved the outdoors and was an avid camper, fisherman, skier, Broncos fan, hiker and enjoyed four-wheel driving the beautiful Colorado mountains. With the help of friends and family, he built a cabin in Eastcliffe, Colorado, where many wonderful family and friend memories were made.

Services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception at Corpus Christi Church Hall will be held after the family returns from the cemetery.







