Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Andrew Moran. View Sign

Moran

PHILLIP ANDREW MORAN

September 19, 1935 February 7, 2019

Phillip Andrew Moran age 83 passed away February 7, 2019. Born on September 19, 1935, in Wheeling, W. VA.

Phil leaves behind his beloved wife Marie of 60 years; a daughter Sarah Moran.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 1, 2019 at St Paul United Methodist Church. 2111 Carlson Ave. Colorado Springs, CO.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Paul United Methodist Church 80909 or Al Kaly Shrine Transportation Fund PO Box 193 Pueblo, Colorado 81002





MoranPHILLIP ANDREW MORANSeptember 19, 1935 February 7, 2019Phillip Andrew Moran age 83 passed away February 7, 2019. Born on September 19, 1935, in Wheeling, W. VA.Phil leaves behind his beloved wife Marie of 60 years; a daughter Sarah Moran.Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 1, 2019 at St Paul United Methodist Church. 2111 Carlson Ave. Colorado Springs, CO.In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Paul United Methodist Church 80909 or Al Kaly Shrine Transportation Fund PO Box 193 Pueblo, Colorado 81002 Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close