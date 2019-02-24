Moran
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Andrew Moran.
PHILLIP ANDREW MORAN
September 19, 1935 February 7, 2019
Phillip Andrew Moran age 83 passed away February 7, 2019. Born on September 19, 1935, in Wheeling, W. VA.
Phil leaves behind his beloved wife Marie of 60 years; a daughter Sarah Moran.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 1, 2019 at St Paul United Methodist Church. 2111 Carlson Ave. Colorado Springs, CO.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Paul United Methodist Church 80909 or Al Kaly Shrine Transportation Fund PO Box 193 Pueblo, Colorado 81002
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019