Service Information Return to Nature Funeral Home 123 E Las Animas St Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-475-0583 Rosary 6:30 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2030 West Colorado Ave Colorado Springs , CO Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic 2030 West Colorado Ave Colorado Springs , CO

Mondragon, Jr.

PHILLIP EDWARD MONDRAGON, JR.

October 26, 1960 August 4, 2019

Phillip Edward Mondragon Jr., age 58, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He spent 58+ years in Colorado Springs. Phillip was born on October 26, 1960 to Phillip De Jesus Mondragon Sr. and Edna Mary Maestas in Pueblo, Colorado. Phillip graduated from Coronado High School and then attended Pikes Peak Community College. Phillip posed a machinist mind. He was able to do amazing work with his hands, including working as a journeyman electrician, tool and die making, pipe-fitting and plumbing. Phillip owned AA Self Storage and rental properties. He also works with IBEW, as a union worker, Western Forge and Aerojet General. Phillip held memberships with IBEW Electrician Union Local 113 and Pipefitters and Plumbers Union Local 58. He enjoyed visiting Cripple Creek and driving his Corvette. He was a dedicated business man, had a great sense of humor, was very compassionate and a loving grandfather, father and son.

He is preceded by his brother, Gilbert Mondragon. Phillip is survived by his mother and father, Phillip Sr. and Edna Mondragon; children, Christina, Phillip, Melanie and Eric, and grandchildren, Trystan, Micah and Taylynn.

A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2030 West Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic, with interment following at Fairview Cemetery, Colorado Springs. Those honored, Gerald Rodriguez, Gerald Sanchez, Chris Martinez, Ernest Medina, Patrick Hartzler, Robert Maestas and Daniel Mondragon serving as pallbearers. A reception will follow the internment at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Service arrangements are under the direction of Return to Nature Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, Colorado







