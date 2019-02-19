Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Groskinsky

PHILLIP FREDERICK GROSKINSKY February 10, 2019

Phillip Frederick Groskinsky of Pittsburg, PA and Colorado Springs, CO passed away February 10, 2019 at 88 years of age. Phillip is the beloved husband of Dana Groskinsky, loving father of Christopher (Kim) Groskinsky, Matthew (Jayne) Groskinsky, (Step - son) Daniel (Kelly) Wensien, and (Step - Daughter) Sarah (Jovan) Thomas, Grandfather of Samantha Macaluso, Phillip Groskinsky and Jenna Humphrey, and brother of Wayne Groskinsky. He is preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Delores Groskinsky, first wife Dorothy, and children Mark Groskinsky, (Step - daughter) Carla (Katie)Wensien.

Phillip retired after 32 years of civil service and 5 years in the United States Air Force. He tinkered with auto mechanics and had his own wholesale car dealership. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed dearly.

Memorial service will be Thursday, Feb. 21 at 12 pm, at Pikes Peak National

Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road.







