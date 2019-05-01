Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Joiner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joiner

PHILLIP JOINER

February 1, 1929 April 13, 2019

Phillip Joiner of Colorado Springs, passed peacefully on April 13, 2019. Phillip was born in Humboldt, Iowa on February 1, 1929 and moved to Colorado Springs at the age of 14. He was a graduate of Colorado Springs High School (Palmer). He served in the Army from 1950-1952 in the

Just in the past five years, Phillip was a member of the Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. Through this Association, he was chosen to accompany other war Veterans on an Honor Flight with the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado to Washington D.C. in October of 2017.

Phillip is survived by his daughter Laurie Labout (Michael), son-in-law Jeff Williams (Camiesue), grandson's Cody and Bart Williams (Melissa), and granddaughter Kassie Lovato (Orlando). He is also survived by his twin sister, Phyllis Hoopingarner, sister Beverly Wachtendorf, and brother Larry Joiner. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, many friends, "extended family", and his "earthly angels". He was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite and Paul, wife Lois (Campbell), daughter Gwen Williams, brothers Robert, Charles, Eugene, Richard, and sisters Dorothy and Eileen.

Phillip was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.

Our family is extremely grateful for the loving care provided by Brookdale Bear Creek and Interim Hospice.

Celebration of Phillip's life will be held at Glen Eyrie Carriage House (3820 N. 30th Street), entrance 1/2 mile south off of Garden Of The Gods Road, on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phillip's name to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.







