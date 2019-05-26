Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Plains Cemetery Plains , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Angell

PHYLLIS ANGELL

January 30, 1929 May 22, 2019

Phyllis M. Angell passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 in her home at MacKenzie Place in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born January 30, 1929 to a single mother and was placed in the Kansas Children's Home. She was adopted by William R. and H. Grace Austin from Mound City, Kansas where she grew up. She loved being a tomboy and earned the nickname "Touchdown Fanny" from the other kids. At the age of eight, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized in the Little Sugar

Creek. After graduating from high school, Phyllis boarded a train for Omaha, Nebraska where she attended a trade college. She started out training to be an air traffic controller, which lasted a day or two before she realized that was a mistake. She then switched to clerical studies. After her training, she went back to Mound City and began working in the Linn County Courthouse. A year later, per her father's wishes, she went to Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas. She majored in music and was a soloist in the Concert Choir. There she met Charlie Angell, and did what she said she would never do: she married a Western Kansas Wheat farmer on September 18, 1949. Due to the demands of farming and uncooperative weather, their honeymoon was delayed due to the need for Charlie to plant wheat. Phyllis and Charlie made their home in Plains, Kansas. Phyllis was active in the Plains Baptist Church playing the piano, the organ, singing in the choir, and she often sang solos. She was also a member of the Baptist Women's Missionary Society, the Amity Club and then the Study Club of Plains. From 1973-1985, Charlie served in the Kansas State Senate. Phyllis became active in the Legislative Wives and was president for one year. During this time, Phyllis began researching her birth family. It was not until about 13 years ago that she had the opportunity to meet some members of her birth family. In 1985, Charlie and Phyllis moved to Colorado Springs. Some of their favorite pastimes were to take mountain drives, go to movies, and play Rook. Phyllis was a member of Vista Grande Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed needlepoint and other hobbies, but her favorite by far was playing the piano. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Homer

Vernon Austin; her husband of 64 years, Charlie L. Angell. She is survived by a son, Roger (Julia) Angell of Plains, Kansas; a daughter, Pamela (Wallace) Larson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren: Lindsey (Henry) Wiebe, Eric Larson, Krista (Lantz)

Casey, Austin (Kylee) Angell, Marissa (Mike) Doll; great grandchildren: Carson Wiebe, Eleanor Angell, and Guinevere Angell. Per the wishes of Phyllis, there will be a visitation time at Swan-Law Funeral Home on May 30 from 6-8 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Plains Cemetery in Plains, Kansas on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the Plains Baptist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Vista Grande Baptist Church Music program or to the Plains Baptist Church.







