Gregory

PHYLLIS ANN GREGORY

May 5, 1943

August 20, 2019

Phyllis Ann Gregory, 76, died peacefully in her Colorado Springs home on August 20, 2019. She was born in Chillicothe, Illinois, on May 5, 1943, to Byron and Ruth Brumhead.

Phyllis spent her adult life caring for others. She was a registered nurse who served in public health and the US Army, and also spent many years making a home for her family. She also loved the outdoors- both in the beautiful Colorado mountains and her own yard.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Linda Esterly, and her beloved son Brian. She is survived by husband, Roy Gregory Jr., daughter Angela Sweet and son-in-law Scott Sweet, as well as her brother Doug Brumhead, nieces Lesa and Cheryl, and nephews David, Tim, Steve, and Paul. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassion International or St. Labre Indian School.





