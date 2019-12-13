Bullard

PHYLLIS BULLARD

09/29/1930 - 12/07/2019

Phyllis was born in Irwin, Missouri and graduated from Lamar H.S. in 1948. She met Perry Bullard and married him in 1952. Perry had a jazz band and Phyllis traveled with him around the country. After a few years in the Joplin, Missouri area, they moved the family to Manitou Springs.

She was a Girl Scout leader. She and her husband opened Rick's Mini Restaurant and Tepee Gift Store. They decided to go back to music and opened Knob Hill Music, but closed the store in the 1990's.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; her parents Carrol and Velma Vacca; her brothers Dale, James and Truman; and sister Helen.

She is survived by her son Richard, daughter Valerie Rollert and her husband Mark. Her grandson Brett Bullard, his wife Shanon and great granddaughter Chloe. Her sisters Evelyn Wright (Ronnie), Donna Chandler, Carolyn Hamilton, Patty Michaels, Linda Minardi and numerous nieces and nephews. No services per her request.





