PHYLLIS E. BAKER

1923 - 2019

Phyllis Edith Baker, 95, died in Colorado Springs on August 11th, 2019. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 8, 1923 and grew up in Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Baker, son Kent Baker, father Harold Smethills, step-mother Nona Smethills, mother Verna Donaldson and sister Harriett Blaire. She is survived by son Bradley Baker (Melinda Knapp), daughter Jane Olk (David), granddaughter Sara Baker (Nicholas Saffell), grandson Andrew Olk, granddaughter Jaime Coussens (Tate), great grandchildren Layni Meyer, Parker Coussens, Cordelia Baker-Saffell, Louis Baker-Saffell, sister Sue Anne Flaherty (Bart), brother Harold Smethills, Jr. (Diane) and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis graduated from East High School in Denver and the University of Colorado, Boulder. She and her young family moved to Colorado Springs in 1950 where she retired after many years as a District 11 elementary school teacher. She served on the boards of Junior League, Symphony Guild, Friends of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum and other local charities and was active in the Broadmoor Community Church, chairing numerous committees and fundraisers. She and John traveled extensively and treasured their longtime friendship with Peter Hardy of Melbourne, Australia. She was a season ticket holder of the Colorado College Summer Music Festival and loved attending symphonies, opera and the theater. Phyllis was a longtime student of artist Herman Raymond and enjoyed playing bridge, tennis and gin rummy. She was a fan of the Denver Broncos and men's professional tennis. Her Thanksgiving cranberry relish and her pumpkin and pecan pies were legendary within the family. A perfect day for Phyllis was driving through the Garden of the Gods followed by lunch at the Edelweiss Restaurant.

The family extends their thanks to the good folks at MacKenzie Place and New Century Hospice for providing her with kindness, comfort and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in her name. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at a later date. Please see more details and leave condolences at







