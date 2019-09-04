Berry
PHYLLIS J. BERRY
June 1, 1930
August 30, 2019
Phyllis Berry passed away peacefully in her home on August 30, 2019. She was a fine Christian lady.
Phyllis was born June 1, 1930 in Rocky Ford, CO. to Weldon and Ruby Moss. She grew up on the family farm near Yoder, CO. and moved to the city after high school.
Phyllis attended Blair Business College and was hired as an administrative assistant by Universal Electric. It was there that she met Eldon Berry. They married in September, 1950, a union that lasted until her death.
In 1955, Phyllis and Eldon were among the first to buy a home in Security. They have lived in that home since. Phyllis was a teacher's aide at South Security Elementary for many years.
Along with Eldon, Phyllis is also survived by her son John (Ellen) Berry of Grand Junction, Co. and daughter Rae (Bob) Henderson of Winston Salem, NC. She also leaves behind her grandson Chris (Christy) Bracken and great-grandchildren, Chase and Jordan Bracken, all of Winston-Salem. One brother, Don (Mitzi) Moss of Montrose, CO also survives as do many other relatives, friends, and her beloved dog Lola.
A memorial service is being held in her honor at Pikes Peak Christian Church on Thursday, September 5 at 2:00pm
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019