Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pikes Peak Christian Church 4955 Bradley Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80911 Memorial service 2:00 PM Pikes Peak Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Berry

PHYLLIS J. BERRY

June 1, 1930

August 30, 2019

Phyllis Berry passed away peacefully in her home on August 30, 2019. She was a fine Christian lady.

Phyllis was born June 1, 1930 in Rocky Ford, CO. to Weldon and Ruby Moss. She grew up on the family farm near Yoder, CO. and moved to the city after high school.

Phyllis attended Blair Business College and was hired as an administrative assistant by Universal Electric. It was there that she met Eldon Berry. They married in September, 1950, a union that lasted until her death.

In 1955, Phyllis and Eldon were among the first to buy a home in Security. They have lived in that home since. Phyllis was a teacher's aide at South Security Elementary for many years.

Along with Eldon, Phyllis is also survived by her son John (Ellen) Berry of Grand Junction, Co. and daughter Rae (Bob) Henderson of Winston Salem, NC. She also leaves behind her grandson Chris (Christy) Bracken and great-grandchildren, Chase and Jordan Bracken, all of Winston-Salem. One brother, Don (Mitzi) Moss of Montrose, CO also survives as do many other relatives, friends, and her beloved dog Lola.

A memorial service is being held in her honor at Pikes Peak Christian Church on Thursday, September 5 at 2:00pm





BerryPHYLLIS J. BERRYJune 1, 1930August 30, 2019Phyllis Berry passed away peacefully in her home on August 30, 2019. She was a fine Christian lady.Phyllis was born June 1, 1930 in Rocky Ford, CO. to Weldon and Ruby Moss. She grew up on the family farm near Yoder, CO. and moved to the city after high school.Phyllis attended Blair Business College and was hired as an administrative assistant by Universal Electric. It was there that she met Eldon Berry. They married in September, 1950, a union that lasted until her death.In 1955, Phyllis and Eldon were among the first to buy a home in Security. They have lived in that home since. Phyllis was a teacher's aide at South Security Elementary for many years.Along with Eldon, Phyllis is also survived by her son John (Ellen) Berry of Grand Junction, Co. and daughter Rae (Bob) Henderson of Winston Salem, NC. She also leaves behind her grandson Chris (Christy) Bracken and great-grandchildren, Chase and Jordan Bracken, all of Winston-Salem. One brother, Don (Mitzi) Moss of Montrose, CO also survives as do many other relatives, friends, and her beloved dog Lola.A memorial service is being held in her honor at Pikes Peak Christian Church on Thursday, September 5 at 2:00pm Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close