PHYLLIS JEAN (PUCKET) BORDNER
November 28, 1938 March 28, 2019
Phyllis Jean Puckett Bordner passed away on March 28, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on November 28, 1938, in La Junta, Colorado, to Vivan and Mildred Puckett. She graduated from La Junta High School and went on to be one of the first women to earn a degree in physics from The Colorado College, graduating in 1960.
She married her former husband, Dr. Charles Bordner, who survives her, on July 2, 1960. She raised her family in Colorado Springs and was active in the The Colorado College community. She worked as a teacher and in the construction business, and she was an active volunteer in her daughters' schools and in area nature programs. In 1999, she moved to the Seattle area to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful grandmother who never missed her grandsons' baseball and basketball games or concerts and recitals. She continued her work in the construction business and was active in the community, including doing crafts for the Seattle Children's Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Bordner Brechner and Julia Bordner, her son-in-law, Eric Brechner, her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Alex and Lauren Brechner, and her grandson, Peter Brechner.
The family asks that remembrances be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019