Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Jean (Pucket) Bordner. View Sign

Bordner

PHYLLIS JEAN (PUCKET) BORDNER

November 28, 1938 March 28, 2019

Phyllis Jean Puckett Bordner passed away on March 28, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on November 28, 1938, in La Junta, Colorado, to Vivan and Mildred Puckett. She graduated from La Junta High School and went on to be one of the first women to earn a degree in physics from The Colorado College, graduating in 1960.

She married her former husband, Dr. Charles Bordner, who survives her, on July 2, 1960. She raised her family in Colorado Springs and was active in the The Colorado College community. She worked as a teacher and in the construction business, and she was an active volunteer in her daughters' schools and in area nature programs. In 1999, she moved to the Seattle area to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful grandmother who never missed her grandsons' baseball and basketball games or concerts and recitals. She continued her work in the construction business and was active in the community, including doing crafts for the Seattle Children's Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Bordner Brechner and Julia Bordner, her son-in-law, Eric Brechner, her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Alex and Lauren Brechner, and her grandson, Peter Brechner.

The family asks that remembrances be made to the .





BordnerPHYLLIS JEAN (PUCKET) BORDNERNovember 28, 1938 March 28, 2019Phyllis Jean Puckett Bordner passed away on March 28, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on November 28, 1938, in La Junta, Colorado, to Vivan and Mildred Puckett. She graduated from La Junta High School and went on to be one of the first women to earn a degree in physics from The Colorado College, graduating in 1960.She married her former husband, Dr. Charles Bordner, who survives her, on July 2, 1960. She raised her family in Colorado Springs and was active in the The Colorado College community. She worked as a teacher and in the construction business, and she was an active volunteer in her daughters' schools and in area nature programs. In 1999, she moved to the Seattle area to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful grandmother who never missed her grandsons' baseball and basketball games or concerts and recitals. She continued her work in the construction business and was active in the community, including doing crafts for the Seattle Children's Hospital Auxiliary.She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Bordner Brechner and Julia Bordner, her son-in-law, Eric Brechner, her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Alex and Lauren Brechner, and her grandson, Peter Brechner.The family asks that remembrances be made to the . Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.