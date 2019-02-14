Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Jean Meehleis. View Sign

PHYLLIS JEAN MEEHLEIS

March 12, 1933 - February 11, 2019

MeehleisPHYLLIS JEAN MEEHLEISMarch 12, 1933 - February 11, 2019Phyllis Jean Meehleis, wife of George Allyn Meehleis, passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs, February 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Phyllis was born in Columbus, Georgia on March 12, 1933 where she grew up with her 1st cousin, Doris Edith Smith , whom she always considered a sister, since they grew up in the same household and were so close in age. She attended Junior High and High School in Los Angeles, California, where she lived with her mother. It was here she met her husband and began a lifetime of devotion to her spouse and children. Phyllis was a loving member of the Black Forest, Colorado Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and after raising her children spent the remainder of her productive years conducting genealogy activities on behalf of her family and her faith. Phyllis and George were married in 1951 at the age of 18, and remained dedicated to each other their entire adult lives, both looking forward to an eternity surrounded by family members and loved ones in the hereafter. Phyllis was preceded by her son, Guy Allyn Meehleis and her mother, Laura Jean Rahn, whom she loved very deeply. We can only imagine the joyous reunion taking place at this moment on the other side. Though she has left her physical existence, she now moves forward with the Savior into eternity, making a place for each of her family members when they cross over to join her. Phyllis is survived by her husband, George Allyn Meehleis of Black Forest, Colorado and three additional sons and their families; Rick W & Michelle Meehleis of Ft. Collins, Colorado; Dan A & Laurie Meehleis of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Troy J Meehleis also of Black Forest, Colorado. Additionally, she is survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way in April, all of whom she loved with all of her heart and soul, each of them a source of pride for her entire life, even unto eternity. We will all miss her deeply until we are together again. Services will be held on Friday, February 15, viewing will be 12PM, services at 1PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 6950 Shoup Road in Black Forest, Colorado. A procession will then follow the casket to Evergreen Cemetery for a grave site dedication. All are welcome. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

