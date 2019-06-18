Bishop
PHYLLIS JOAN (WALTER) BISHOP
October 11, 1930 June 12, 2019
Phyllis Joan (Walter) Bishop, of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully June 12, 2019. She was born October 11, 1930 in Beloit, Kansas, to Andy and Mildred Walter.
A genuine artist, she combined beautiful colors to create quilts, afghans, paintings, and much more. Most importantly, she was an incredible, selfless, loving stay-at-home wife and mother with a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her children Steve, Doc, Joe, and Becky, sibling Bill Walter, five grandkids, and three great-grandkids. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jerry Bishop.
A memorial service is being held Tuesday, June 18th, at 11a.m. at the Church on the Ranch (3685 Jeannine Drive, 80917). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, 80906.
Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019